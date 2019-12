BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The SC Career Coach is headed to Bamberg County, South Carolina.

The resource is headed to the area for a hiring event and Jobseeker Resource Fair on Thursday, December 5.

It will take place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Bamberg Civic Center on Main Highway in Bamberg.

The SC Career Coach duplicates resources found at statewide locations but it’s mobile so it can travel to more rural areas to offer on-site support services for your needs.