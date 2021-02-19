Say “I do” contest giving free wedding to a CSRA frontline worker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Leslie and Clay Brewer are teaming up with local vendors to create Say “I Do,” Augusta, the ultimate dream wedding.

“The pieces really have fallen into place so effortlessly. Nobody had told me no, nobody has told me they need to think about it. Everybody gave me an immediate yes, and we have really great sponsors,” Leslie Brewer said.

The wedding will be absolutely free, and they’ve thought of everything from the rings to the honeymoon.

Anyone who has worked through the pandemic, either as an essential worker of as support to essential workers, is welcome to apply.

“They may not be specifically on the frontline, they may support a frontline business. Basically if you still had to go to your job everyday and risk being exposed to COVID to take care of your family while everybody else was working from home, we consider that essential,” Brewer said,

Couples can enter by writing in about how COVID has affected their wedding plans.

Brewer says she wants the selection process to be as fair as possible.

“I don’t want a girl who graduated from a local high school to have an edge over somebody who moved here from two states away,” Brewer said.

Brewer says she, her husband, and the panel of sponsors hope to fall in love with one of these deserving couples during the interview process.

“We wanted to be a little bit of light and give back the best way we knew how,” Brewer said.

The wedding will be September 19th at Neely Farms.

Sponsors include: Windsor Jewelers, Drop the Mic Productions, Tiffinie Bleu Bridal Boutique, Stay Tybee Vacation Rentals, High Cotton Photography, Garden Gathered Flowers & Events, Ever After Beauty and Bridal Suite, SewCo., Wick + Willow Catering, Sugar Willow Bakery, Keith Jones Made to Measure, Southern Barn at Neely Farms, JAMS Media, Haute Doughnuts, Phoenix Printing, Rapid Restoration Auto Detail, PaintAugusta, and The Embroidery Tree.