AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Savannah Riverkeeper is sending out a warning after several samples of water tested positive for Ecoli.

Ecoli is a bacteria found in fecal matter. According to the Mayo Clinic, most types of E. coli are harmless or cause relatively brief diarrhea. But a few strains can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

Per the Savannah Riverkeeper Facebook Page, locations that tested high for Ecoli include Lake Olmstead, Lock and Dam South boat ramp, and the Sandbar at Riverview Park.

The group asks that people take care when interacting with these bodies of water. Wash soon after getting in the water, try not to ingest the water, and be mindful if you have open cuts or sores.

Go to www.savannahriverkeeper.org to get the full results.