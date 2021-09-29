Savannah Riverkeeper proposing plan for Lock & Dam revitalization

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Savannah Riverkeeper is proposing a plan for the New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam, and they’ve given NewsChannel 6 the first look.

The current structure is nearly 90 years old, dangerous, and beyond repair. The Corp of Engineers is tearing it down, but something has to go in its place to keep water levels up in downtown Augusta.

The Savannah Riverkeeper is releasing an in depth look at what they think would be the best replacement for the Lock & Dam, and best for the CSRA. It’s a recreational park called Convergence Park.

In a statement, the Riverkeeper said, “Savannah Riverkeeper has worked diligently over the last three years to develop a proposal to remake the New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam park into a space that would truly benefit everyone.”

City leaders from Augusta and North Augusta have been discussing what they think is best. The Riverkeeper’s proposal has four main goals:

Maintain pool depth in Augusta/North Augusta

Allow fish access to spawning grounds

Provide a place fore recreation and tourism

Grow Augusta’s economy

The plans include a white water attraction for tubing, boating, rafting, and fishing.

They also have plans for 30 gates for flood control, and fish can swim over them to reach spawning grounds.

The Riverkeeper’s statement goes on to say, “It is time to remake the New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam space into something that meets our needs today.”

The official presentation and website will go public next week.

A final decision on the future of the Lock & Dam has yet to be made.