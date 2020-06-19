Savannah Riverkeeper looking for answers behind high number of dead fish in river

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Savannah Riverkeeper is asking for your help in finding the answers to a high number of fish found dead in the river.
Tonya Bonitatibus said in a Facebook Live post that the dead fish have been found all the way from the lock & dam to the Savannah Rapids and involve several kinds of fish.
“We are finding a number of dead fish with sores on them. We thought at first it was chad but we found a variety of different fish this morning.”
If you’ve been out on the river and noticed any dead fish, you’re encouraged to contact the Savannah Riverkeeper and let her know the location.
