Savannah River Site addresses emergency protocol situation

SAVANNAH RIVER SITE, S.C. (WJBF) – Though details are slim, representatives with the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site are publicly addressing an in-progress event on-site.

Tuesday at 10:05 a.m., a broad message was communicated to multiple partners as part of SRS’s emergency response plan in response to an active situation that triggered emergency activities.

According to the message, at this time, all personnel have been accounted for and no immediate impact beyond the property and designation of Savannah River Site has been reported.

When asked if details of the event would be made publicly available by the end of the day, a spokesperson for the site said that this depended on the speed with which the event progresses and that all information releases would be contingent upon those developments.

