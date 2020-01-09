Savannah River Nuclear Solutions takes racial discrimination case to higher court

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – In the new year, a case alleging discrimination on the part of an SRS contractor is moving forward at an upper court

In mid-October, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions filed a motion to move the case from the Aiken County court system to the U.S. District Court.

Lawyers for the plaintiff, Christopher Fail, who is white, alleges that Fail was treated unfairly related to a “racially charged hostile work environment.” The two alleged harassers in this case are an African-American man and an Iranian man, according to a long history of complaints he lodged against the two men.

Fail was fired in 2018 after an investigation by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions came to the conclusion that Fail “made false and unfounded claims about his co-workers.”

The stage is currently set for U.S. Magistrate Judge Hon. Shiva Hodges to hear the case, make a report and eventually pass her recommendations on the case over to U.S. District Court Judge Hon. Mary Geiger Lewis.

The discovery phase of the trail is set to end in May 2020.