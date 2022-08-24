AIKEN S.C. (WJBF) – Recently, Savannah River Mission Completion employees, volunteered their time to help with United Way of the CSRA’s Project Serve Day.

Savannah River Mission Completion engineers, alongside volunteers, helped with housekeeping activities, staged furniture, and landscaped the grounds at one of the Family Promise of Augusta transitional homes.

Family Promise of Augusta, is an agency that empowers homeless and low-income families to achieve sustainable independence through community response.

Keisha Martin, who works in Savannah River Mission Completion tank farm facility engineering, led the group of volunteers.

“Participating in the United Way of the CSRA’s Project Serve Day gave my co-workers and me a chance to connect outside of work and improve working relationships,” Martin said. “It is humbling to know that a small team of selfless individuals can come together to make a lasting impact on an organization that is making big impacts in our community.”

In addition to community service events, the 2022 SRMC Employee United Way fundraising campaign is underway.