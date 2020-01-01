Savannah River Brewing Company rings in the New Year with Roaring 20s themed party

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s the end of the decade, and there are plenty of celebrations to ring in the New Year. While most people are looking forward to the future, some are taking a trip to the past.

“When we planned this event three months ago, we came up with a 20s theme,” said Savannah River Brewing Company Beer Manager, Jim Christian. “We thought, wow, this is fun, but it turns out everyone is doing that. Which is great, because it’s a chance for everyone to dress up.”

The brewing company shut down its regular business hours for the Bootlegger Beer Bash. Christian hopes the event will attract more people to the brewery.

“We love the place here,” said Christian. “I feel like a lot of folks in Augusta, even though we have been here for almost three years, haven’t been here or know that we exist. This is a chance to come out and see what we are.”

One person says this celebration is a new option for people to choose from, other than going to the bars in Downtown Augusta every New Year’s Eve.

“Augusta needs to embrace this,” said Heather palmer. “We are not a bar; we are a brewery and will bring jobs to the area. We will be able to make a social event such as this.”

While we wave goodbye to a decade, people are looking forward to resolutions in 2020.

“Too many to count,” said Palmer. “Always ask for great health, as well as keeping an eye on the goal to be happy and prosperous.”

“We want to do better than we did last year,” explained Christian. “Most we people who live in the CSRA and out of town to visit us, and have a world-class experience when they visit the brewery.”

Photojournalist: Will Baker