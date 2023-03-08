MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Following a protest at their local post office, a retirement community in McCormick County remains hopeful for a resolution in how their mail is delivered.

More than 200 people who live in Savannah Lakes Village protested at their local post office in February. They say the current delivery methods for their mail are unreasonable for the senior community and, in many cases, unsafe.

“We just want somebody to come talk to us,” said Dale Farnsworth, who lives in Savannah Lakes Village. “We’ve got no responses- any formal responses- on any of the things that we’ve…any of the complaints or the appeals that we’ve made. They simply don’t respond.”

USPS hasn’t budged on their demand that new homes built in the over 30-year-old Savannah Lakes Village get their mail through a post office box or cluster box units.

“The Property Owners Association continues to work through our legislative delegation, our congressional delegation,” said Charles H. Cook of the McCormick County Council. “Through the local, state and district offices of USPS in trying to work out a reasonable accommodation that makes sense.”

Since the February 9 rally, the people who live in the senior community remain concerned that getting their mail may require a nearly 20-mile round trip.

“What we have here, again- very isolated,” said Farnsworth. “We’re five miles from the nearest town…we’re more than five miles, you know. Twenty miles from the nearest real city. So, there’s a dependency here on the mail, you know, that’s greater than normal.”

Farnsworth says the proposed locations of cluster box units are dangerous, especially for those who are disabled.

“When you’re forcing the postal delivery person to get out of his truck and into the road because it’s the only place he would have to go,” said Farnsworth. “And then all the residents have to access the CBUs from the street which, again, is against postal regulations- both cases.”

Efforts are ongoing to find a resolution. Still, the first thing community activists want: a conversation.

“They’ve made a decision with no understanding of what the implications are to the community or any of the practical aspects of it,” said Farnsworth. That’s the infuriating part. It’s like, if you had any idea of what you were asking us to do, you wouldn’t be asking us to do it.”

With the USPS March 10 deadline steadily approaching, Both Farnsworth and Cook tell WJBF they will continue to work towards a compromise that will work for everyone involved.