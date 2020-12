BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) — Santa will be in Bamberg Sunday evening.

The County Courthouse will be a Christmas Village with Christmas lights, goodies and Santa Claus and it kicks off at 6 p.m.

There will also be the reading of the Christmas Story as well as a Christmas tree lighting.

The event is free and open to the public.

Bring your own chair, mask, and remember to social distance.