EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- Santa Claus and his sleigh came to the CSRA 10 years ago and has he’s been making an impact on kids in Columbia County since then.

“My mom had started making a couple of Disney characters for Christmas and then I saw them and it clicked in me and I started doing this world and then probably 10 years ago my hair and my beard all turned white, and I said I know what I was meant to be” said Santa

He knew he wanted to be Santa, but something special came along with the task… making Christmas Disney figures. He has over 20 Disney figures that are over 30 years old.

He makes them from scratch, sitting them out in the front yard with joyful Christmas lights, and music.

From Mickey to Minnie, Disney Princess characters and others—they all have a special meaning.

” This Group of goofy and uncle Scrooge made them in memory of my stepdad and I made him goofy in 1990 so right now he’s years of age” said Santa.

Santa takes his time with each figure, so when people stop by… it puts a smile on their faces.

” I started the day after Halloween just started bringing curtains out and unloading them out of the shed and touching paint up” said Santa.

He says kids in the neighborhood love to stop by and see the lights but he also goes into the community to be a blessing to others.

“My favorite thing is I ride around I’ll have a big Santa bag and I collect toys all year I’ll ride by a laundromat and if there is a mom and a child or dad and child in laundromat on Saturday they might need a little bit of something” said Santa

Santa says his main goal is to make people happy this Holiday season , by paying the blessing forward.

“and that’s the easiest way to do it to show somebody you know I am don’t know you I don’t know you but here’s a little kindness you know the story about Grinch right? his heart grew and grew and grew until he got the Christmas spirit” said Santa.

The home is located in Saint Andrews Subdivision in Evans if you want to experience the lights, but Santa’s number one rule is you have to come with a smile on your face!