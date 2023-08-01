SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are in local hospitals after a plane crash in Sandersville today.

It happened at around 9:20 in the morning- a two engine plane crashed in a swampy area just beyond the airport.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office tells us they responded to a call around 9:45 a.m. with the Sandersville Police Department.

“Public works employees were in the area,” said Sheriff Joel Cochran of Washington County. “They heard a loud crash and then they heard people yelling for help.”

The crash site is about half a mile from the Sheriff’s Office. Cochran says officials responded to the call within minutes.

“They had significant injuries, so getting information from them was very grave at the time,” said Sheriff Cochran. “We weren’t able to ask many questions.”

They say it appeared that 67-year-old pilot Daniel Mesnard of Florida had just taken off from the nearby Kaolin Airport. Sixty-nine year-old Timothy Fiser of Ohio was the passenger on board.

When rescue personnel got to them, Cochran says they were wading in waist-high mud.

“The safest place to go down would have been that boggy marsh, which would help with impact,” said Sheriff Joel Cochran. “So I think that was smart of the pilot to try to navigate going down in that area.”

Both Mesnard and Fiser were flown to level one trauma centers in Augusta and Macon.

“We’ve had plane crashes here before,” said Sheriff Cochran. “

And I think that this is one of the most difficult for our emergency responders to deal with because of the location of where it took place at. And I have to commend our emergency services here in Washington County. It was a miracle that either one of the two that was on the flight…that they are still alive. I think God was with them.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will further investigate the incident.