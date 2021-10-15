Sand Ridge neighbors get to know their new commissioner after the removal of Sammie Sias

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – While some enjoyed the amenities at Jamestown, the Sand Ridge Community Association met privately Thursday in the community center. Commissioner Alvin Mason was in attendance to get to know everybody better.

He said, “Given the fact that there’s been a change in the seat so I came out to reintroduce myself to some.”

Mason was appointed by the Augusta Commission to serve as the District 4 commissioner following the indictment of the district’s former commissioner, Sammie Sias.

“There was a little uproar from a few folks in reference to the process but that has been the process for a very, very long time and the charter also states that as well. We’ve had that charter since 1996,” said Mason.

The Sand Ridge Community Association controlled Jamestown operations for more than 20 years. Sias signed the original agreement with the city. But that all changed in late September when the city retook the reigns. Sias is being accused of taking thousands of dollars in tax money from Jamestown.

Mason said, “They (Sand Ridge Community Association) haven’t expressed bad blood or anything like that. Now there was a statement, as far as you know, they would have liked to been included in on the decision but the fact of the matter is it was a commission decision. Once again, it’s by processes.”

Some Sand Ridge neighbors who declined to go on camera say they think Jamestown being back in the city’s hands is a good thing. The community association president refused to comment.

“We have no problem with having some type of agreement with them but the accountability with the funds and things like that we’ll make sure we’ll have tighter reigns on that as far as the city being in control,” added Mason.

The commissioner is scheduled to meet with a lot more people in District 4 in the coming weeks.