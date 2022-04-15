AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Even though heavy rains are being projected for Saturday, the Sand Hills Easter Egg Hunt will be happening: rain or shine.

According to the city administrator’s office, the City of Augusta’s sponsored Easter egg hunt will continue Saturday, April 16th at the Sand Hills Community Center located at 2540 Wheeler Road in Augusta, Georgia.

Officials at the city administrator’s office say that they are monitoring the weather ahead of this weekend’s event and that if it rains, they have plans to move the easter egg hunt indoors into the Community Center.

The Sand Hills Easter Egg Hunt is for children ages 12 at the park from 11:30 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.

Children under the age of five have a separate area for their hunt.

Organizers say that the Easter Bunny will be stopping by for a visit, and the staff will have games and music for the kids.

Admission is free.