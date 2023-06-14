AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Sand Hills Community will be hosting a development forum.

The forum will take place Wednesday, June 21st at the Sand Hills Community Center at 2540 Wheeler Road at 5 P.M.

The panelists include Hawthorne Welcher, Jr. of Housing and Community Development, Chris Johnson of the Land Bank Authority, Rev. Victor Thomas of Vital Steps, LLC, and Tim Wilson of Sand Hills Urban Development, Inc.

Our very onw Dee Griffin will serve as the moderator.

The forum is free to the public.