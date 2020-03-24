Sam’s Club to offer special hours and concierge service for seniors and those at risk

File- This Feb. 23, 2018, file photo shows shoppers leaving a Sam’s Club in Pittsburgh. Walmart’s Sam’s Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost. Starting early October, Sam’s Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, says Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam’s Club Health and Wellness. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Beginning Thursday, March 26th Sam’s Club will offer early shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday for seniors and those at risk, as well as a new concierge service during the special hours.

Senior shoppers and those at risk may begin shopping Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 A.M.- 9:00 A.M.. This includes the pharmacy and optical centers. These new hours will last until further notice.

In addition to the special hours, a concierge service will now be available for select members. During the special hours, member can shop Sam’s Club without leaving their car.

From a designated parking location, members that are in need can place their orders from their cars. A Sam’s Club associate will grab the items on the list and deliver them.

Sam’s Club released the following statement,

“We’re more committed than ever to deliver for our members. Whether shopping in club, on Samclub.com or via our new concierge service, we are here to deliver special. Thank you for your continued trust, loyalty and patience. Stay safe”.

