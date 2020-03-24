Sam’s Club to offer special hours and concierge service for seniors and those at risk

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Beginning Thursday, March 26th Sam’s Club will offer early shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday for seniors and those at risk, as well as a new concierge service during the special hours.
Senior shoppers and those at risk may begin shopping Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:00 A.M.- 9:00 A.M.. This includes the pharmacy and optical centers. These new hours will last until further notice.
In addition to the special hours, a concierge service will now be available for select members. During the special hours, member can shop Sam’s Club without leaving their car.
From a designated parking location, members that are in need can place their orders from their cars. A Sam’s Club associate will grab the items on the list and deliver them.
Sam’s Club released the following statement,
“We’re more committed than ever to deliver for our members. Whether shopping in club, on Samclub.com or via our new concierge service, we are here to deliver special. Thank you for your continued trust, loyalty and patience. Stay safe”.
LATEST NEWS STORIES
- WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Tuesday briefing
- Addiction recovery church group acts out ‘step’ by donating food
- Closing could be worse than COVID-19 for small business owner
- Aiken Regional reports two positive cases of COVID-19
- Total number of cases of COVID-19 in CSRA, SC & GA