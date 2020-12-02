Salvation Army’s Center of Hope gears up for the cold weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Temperatures are some of the coldest we’ve seen this season. The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope is already taking people in to keep them warm.

Right now, the downtown Augusta shelter is 65% full. They’re going to fill up all of the empty spaces where needed. Their chefs are preparing meals and snacks for the whole day.

Since the pandemic, they’ve seen an increase in their rent, utilities and eviction assiStance services. People can call the shelter on a Monday if they need help, for them to sort it out the rest of the week.

Social Services Manager with the Salvation Army, Dr. Gregory Rhodes, says, “we’ll still take those phone calls and help as much as we can with rent and utilities. Once they get to the eviction stage, there is nothing that we can do. If they get to us beforehand we can pretty much stop eviction.”

You can donate items like warm clothes and towels.

“We are always looking for donations of blankets, pillows, all the essentials. Again, we make sure our clients are always comfortable,” says Dr. Rhodes.

You can buy items on their Amazon wish list. It’s shipped directly to the shelter to avoid physical contact.