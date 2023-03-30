AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Salvation Army, along with other area agencies and partners, is hosting a monthly distribution providing goods, resources, services, and casework for those impacted by or at risk of homelessness.

According to the press release, the Salvation Army of Augusta is hosting the distribution day the last Friday of every month from 2 to 4 P.M. with the Marion Barnes Resource and Referral Center, The Richmond County Marshal’s Office, the Department of Public Health, and many more area agencies.

Organizers call this event Connect to Community at the Center of Hope.

The monthly distribution will take place on the front lawn of the Center of Hope at 1384 Greene Street.

“We are thankful for all of our community partners who have joined with us to make this monthly distribution happen,” says Major Jonathan Raymer, Augusta Area Commander and Senior Kroc Officer. “Hosting a monthly distribution day with our partners means we can provide more solutions to those who need it most.”

For more information on how you can get involved, please contact Alexandra Nance at (706) 364-5762 Ext. 32008.

For more information on financial donations, please call Derek Dugan at (706) 922-8369.