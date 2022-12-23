AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Salvation Army Center of Hope needs emergency donations to help with the influx of people escaping the cold.

According to officials, more than 120 people sought shelter at the Center of Hope on Thursday night as temperatures around the area plummeted.

The shelter needs the following items to help prepare for more people expected in the coming days:

Sleeping bags

Blankets

Scarves

Hats

Gloves

Socks

Underwear

Plus-sized jackets for men

All donations can be brought to either the Center of Hope on Greene Street or the Kroc Center on Broad Street.

The shelter can house between 130-150 people at its peak, depending on the number of families seeking shelter. Overnight stays for families cuts down on space available.

Family check-in to the shelter is 4 p.m., check-in for women is at 4:30 p.m. and men check in at 5 p.m.

Despite check-in times, anyone in need of emergency shelter, no matter what time of day or night, can call (706) 826-7933 to receive assistance.

The Center of Hope is the only shelter in the area open that can accept families and women. Garden City Rescue Mission and Augusta Rescue Mission are also open but are only accepting men.