AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Salvation Army of Augusta has received a grant to help with its Skills Training Program.

According to the official release, Bank of America gave a $10,000 grant to The Salvation Army’s Job Skills Training Program, which is a three-month initiative aimed at empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge to achieve self-sufficiency and career success.

According to organizers, The Job Skills Training Program, which is a free program, is tailored to help participants unlock their full potential by equipping them with essential life and career skills, and it caters to individuals with low income, offering them an opportunity to acquire practical expertise that is crucial for personal development and employment success.

The Bank of America contribution will be officially recognized at a check presentation ceremony scheduled for September 1st, at 2:00 PM, during The Job Skills Training Program graduation at The Kroc Center.