AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Service members from The Salvation Army of Augusta are on standby to provide aid as Ian tracks its way towards the CSRA.

Both Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster have declared states of emergency in the wake of Ian, which is projected to restrengthen to a Category 1 before it makes landfall in Charleston on Friday morning.

The Salvation Army is “carefully monitoring Hurricane Ian and have mobile feeding units and disaster response teams along the Florida coast prepared to respond,” said Major Jonathan Raymer, Officer for The Salvation Army of Area Command.

Georgia has 21 mobile feeding units and one field kitchen ready to mobilize to areas impacted. Each unit can feed 500 to 1,000 people per day. One of those units is set to be deployed from Augusta.

The Salvation Army has also started to serve some of the predicted one million evacuees at a few shelters in Florida and Georgia. Two major warehouses in Tampa, Florida, and McDonough, Georgia, (near Atlanta) are being prepped with food, water, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, and anything else that will be needed by the thousands of people in the storm’s path.

Here at home, an emergency vehicle and staff members are being deployed to serve those affected by the storm. The Salvation Army Center of Hope Shelter is also prepared to feed and shelter any of those impacted by Ian.

To learn more about the Salvation Army’s Ian relief efforts, click here.