Salvation Army of Augusta in need of bell ringers this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s the holiday season and the Salvation Army of Augusta is looking for some extra help from the community.

Right now, they’re doing the Red Kettle Campaign which is their biggest fundraiser of the year. Funds from this event stay local with 82 cents of every dollar going in to the Center of Hope, which is the area’s largest shelter and soup kitchen.

One thing they also need aside from donations is volunteers for bell ringing.

“The needs greater than ever, we need folks now, we’re in desperate need of bell ringers, we don’t have nearly enough spots manned,” said Marketing and PR Manager, Chris Bailey.

Volunteering four hours will put a family of four through eight nights at the shelter. If you want to volunteer you can go to the Salvation Army’s website for more info.

“We have 32 locations in the area that need to be staffed and that equivocates to roughly 6,400 hours. We do not have that nearly filled. Every spot we have that’s unfilled we don’t receive funds from. So, it definitely impacts our bottom line and our service to folks who need it the most,” said Bailey.