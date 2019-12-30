Salvation Army looking for donations before the new year

AUGUSTA Ga. (WJBF) – The Salvation Army is looking to make a last minute push for donations.

“It’s been a tough year for us, based on the calendar, we have five less days of our calendar bell ringing season, so we’ve seen a pretty big decrease here in our program. We’re actually down about twenty-five thousand dollars from where we were last year,” said Major Douglas McClure the Area Commander/ Senior Kroc Officer.

McClure expressed why it was important to get in these donations.

“All the donations that we receive in these kinds of public events go to our Center of Hope,which is right behind us back here. Our Center of Hope is a 140-bed shelter. It’s one of the largest shelters here in the greater Augusta area. We also serve a meal twice a day, we have our job skills program, we also have social services that provide utility assistance, as well as counseling. A lot of great things happening at our Center of Hope and all of our public funds go to our Center of Hope.”

If you would like to make a donation CLICK HERE or you can take a check or cash to the Center of Hope or Kroc Center on Broad Street. All donations will be used on local programs here in Augusta.