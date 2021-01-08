Salvation Army hosts video game charity tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Salvation Army expects donations for the Red Kettle drive to be down about 60 percent this year. To make up for that loss, they’re getting creative with fundraising by hosting a video game charity tournament.

“Could you imagine playing a video game and changing somebody’s life?” area commander Maj. Douglas McClure said.

Beginning Jan. 2, Salvation Army is hosting Fortnite and Rocket League tournaments every Saturday for six consecutive weeks.

You can enter the tournament through Battlefy. It’s $15-20 to register, and you can play from anywhere you have internet access.

“This is something you play at home. You’re making a difference in other people’s lives, but you’re doing it from your own couch or from your own computer,” Maj. McClure said. “You don’t have to come to the Salvation Army, you actually play from your home.”

Because it’s virtual, you don’t have to live in the Augusta area to compete.

All of the proceeds benefit Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, which served over 130,000 meals last year.

“It’s primarily the largest homeless shelter in the CSRA,” Maj. McClure said. “We normally have 100-105 beds, with COVID we’re limited a little more because of spacing, but right now it’s full.”

Among other community support programs, the Center of Hope offers a job skills program, feeding program, and utilities and rent assistance.

And last year alone, the Center of Hope provided 49 previously homeless families with permanent housing.

“Now that may not seem like a lot to people, but you realize that’s 49 families that were homeless at one point in the year and now have gotten their own permanent housing,” Maj. McClure said. “Our commitment is if we can do those 49 or 50 a year, we’re going to keep going until we get all of them.”

Much of this community support is made possible through the Red Kettle Campaign, which this year, is that video game charity tournament.

“You can put somebody in the shelter for a night, you can provide a meal for somebody during these really cold times we’re having right now. That can be done from your couch in changing people’s lives,” Maj. McClure said. “That’s why we call it playing with a purpose.”

