Salvation Army expands services for clients after seeing an increase of people

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Salvation Army has seen an influx of people during the pandemic. So, they thought of new ways to help, like opening a new clothing store.

The store has anything from shoes and accessories to clothing of all ages. They even have accessories and baby diapers.



It’s also in the same building where the soup kitchen is. Here, they serve packaged meals every day at 5:30.

Extra food is made to make sure everyone eats even if they’ve reached capacity.

Social Services Manager for the Salvation Army, Dr. Gregory Rhodes, says, “to give back to the community in addition to just providing shelter, it’s an absolute wonderful feeling. Our staff comes every day ready to serve cause that’s what we’re about.”

The clothing store is run by vouchers. All you need is the necessary documents and an ID.

The Salvation Army is welcoming volunteers back for the first time since the pandemic began.

Those volunteers aren’t just providing meals and a place to sleep. Salvation Army Leaders say they make an extra 50 meals each night to feed about 100 people and make sure everyone gets fed.

They say they’ve seen people come from all walks of life.

“Some have lost their homes because they have gotten behind on their bills. Our family shelter has been full just about every night during this whole experience,” says Dr. Rhodes.

You can also help by purchasing items on their Amazon wishlist, as well as heading to donateaugusta.org.

The voucher clothing store is open Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM, and 1:00 PM-4:00 PM.

The soup line is open every day at 5:30 PM.

Both places are located at the Center of Hope building on 1384 Greene Street.