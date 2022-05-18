AUGUSTA, Ga.- WJBF Celebrating the people who are “Doing the Most Good” for those in need.

Dozens of volunteers were honored today at the Salvation Army of Augusta’s “Compassion in Action” annual luncheon.

Volunteer awards were given for top Red Kettle bell ringers, thrift store workers, canned food drives and toy collection drives.

The Center of Hope has 115 beds that have to be washed and changed daily, and its Soup Kitchen serves more than 40,000 meals every year.

The need for Homeless and Homeless Prevention services has increased 120% during since the pandemic started in 2020.

WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery emceed today’s event at the Kroc Center.

Congratulations to the following honorees:

Spirit of Service Award

Delta Sigma Theta Thomson Alumni Chapter

Battle of the Bells Award

Calvin Johnson (individual)

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (group)

Helen Murphy Award

Sharon Robinson