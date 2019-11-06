Saluda Theater to hold grand re-opening Thursday

SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) — The grand re-opening of the historic theater in Saluda will take place this week, according to the Saluda County Historical Society.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 7 at 5 p.m.

This theater opened in 1936 and closed in 1981. It was restored after 1987 and is home to the Saluda Players. The theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in December 1993.

“Please come and see all we have done to make our theater great and easy to use, officials said on social media.

Everyone is invited to come.