Saluda Police Department forming task force to solve 2021 Deontrez Mealing homicide

SALUDA, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Saluda Police Department homicide investigation is forming a task force to help find the person or persons responsible for the death of Deontrez Mealing.

According to investigators, Mealing, 23, of Edgefield, South Carolina, was attending an impromptu block party where a dispute broke out resulting in gunfire.

Authorities say Mealing, who was not involved in the dispute, was an innocent bystander who was hit and killed by the gunfire.

According to reports, the incident took place June 13th, 2021.

The Saluda Police Department along with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene Unity, Midland’s Regional Investigative Unit, Forensic Services Laboratory, and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office will be forming a task force that has been named the “Deontrez Mealing Task Force.”

Investigators say a hotline has been created and will be dedicated to the task force so that those in the community with information can come forward.

The hotline number is (864) 447-2202.

Anyone that may have any information that could help with this case is asked to call that number.