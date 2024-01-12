SALUDA, S.C. (WJBF) – Students and staff at Saluda High School are mourning the death of band director and girls’ soccer coach Jennifer Wingate.

The school announced Wingate’s death Friday morning on the school’s Facebook page.

According to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office, Wingate was traveling on Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo Thursday night. At around 10:20 p.m., she was rear-ended by another vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

To support the students and staff, Saluda High School says they will make counselors and clergy available.