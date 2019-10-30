Saluda County Sheriff’s Office truck or treat to take place Monday

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Trunk or Treat in Saluda County scheduled for Thursday, October 31 has been postponed.

The move is due to the possibility of severe weather.

Instead, it will be held Monday, November 4, from 5- 7 p.m at the Recreation Complex.

There will be food, bounce houses, games, hayrides, safety, and health information, costume contest, and decorated trunks.

Admission is free but the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office will be collected can goods for the local food bank.

Any vendors who have questions or who have not signed up but wish to participate may contact Melinda Reeves at 864 445-2112.