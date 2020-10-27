Saluda County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 26-year-old man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 26-year-old Tucker Morris.

Morris may be driving a white 2012 Honda CRV with a South Carolina tag number QIE397. He was last seen by his coworkers in Ward, South Carolina Monday, October 26, 2020.

Law enforcement and Tucker’s family are concerned for his safety. If you have any information, please contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at 864-445-2112.

