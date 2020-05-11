Saluda County Recreation cancels baseball, softball season

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Saluda County Recreation Department’s baseball and softball seasons are canceled due to COVID-19.

Officials said on social media that a credit will be applied to every child who signed up for baseball or softball. “You can use this credit toward any upcoming sport or baseball /softball season next year. Refund checks will be given to the kids that have aged out in the upcoming weeks,” officials added.

The schedule for the upcoming fall season soccer, football, and cheerleading will be announced soon.