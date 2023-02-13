SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Fire crews were on the scene of a small commercial fire on Monday.
According to authorities, a small metal garage used for commercial auto repairs on Holston Street in Monetta caught on fire on Monday around 1:45 P.M.
Saluda County EMA Director Joshua Morton says that fire crews arrived on the scene, but when they arrived the building was fully involved.
Authorities say the structure has been ruled a total loss, and a call for mutual aid has been placed with surrounding counties regarding the fire.