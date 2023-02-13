SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Fire crews were on the scene of a small commercial fire on Monday.

According to authorities, a small metal garage used for commercial auto repairs on Holston Street in Monetta caught on fire on Monday around 1:45 P.M.

Courtesy of Monetta Fire Department

Courtesy of Monetta Fire Department

Courtesy of Monetta Fire Department

Courtesy of Monetta Fire Department

Courtesy of Monetta Fire Department

Courtesy of Monetta Fire Department

Courtesy of Monetta Fire Department

Saluda County EMA Director Joshua Morton says that fire crews arrived on the scene, but when they arrived the building was fully involved.

Authorities say the structure has been ruled a total loss, and a call for mutual aid has been placed with surrounding counties regarding the fire.