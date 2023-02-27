SALLEY, S.C. (WJBF) – According to Salley Waterworks, residents in the town of Salley are being advised about a Boiling Water Advisory.

Salley is located in Aiken County.

Advisors are telling residents to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking and to not use any ice made from any water that has not been boiled.

According to authorities, the advisory was sent out due to a water leak at the park’s well, which could have contaminated the water system.

The Town of Salley Waterworks officials say that they are currently working to correct the problem; however, Water Systems has fixed the leak.

If anyone has any questions concerning this advisory, call the Town of Salley at 803-258-3485.