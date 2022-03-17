AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s Saint Patrick’s Day and a tradition is finally returning to Augusta.

After so many festivals and parades and concerts being cancelled because of COVID, people are so happy to get back out and celebrate holidays.

The Irish-American Heritage Society has hosted the St Patrick’s Day Parade since 1978 and they said they are glad to be back.

“We are really excited about it. We’ve got 6 high school marching bands, we’ve got our 3 local state basketball championship teams, a number of floats and entries,” said Charlie Walker, President of the organization.

He said St Patrick’s Day is about more than just leprechauns and green beer.

“It’s about the fellowship. It’s about the songs and the stories and the dancing and the things…mass obviously.”

After the parade, the City of Augusta will host its first ever St Patrick’s Day Festival in the Augusta Common.

Courtesy the Irish-American Heritage Society.

Josh Pierce is one of the performers. He said that while being Irish isn’t required to perform at the festival, he has Irish heritage and it means a lot to him.

“Knowing my ancestry, having an event like this to be able to share some culture along with the good time that everybody associates with it, it’s a time to come together with friends. And it’s just a really good communal time for people,” Pierce explained.

Pierce said that as an entertainer, he thinks that people need this celebration after the difficulty of the last two years.

“And it’s important for our community to just be able to get together again and do something that brings us all together instead of staying at home and being afraid,” he said.

Walker agrees.

“We just look forward to kind of kicking this back off as we have with most of our events. And most people who want to get out and do some things that have not been able to do those in the past couple years.”

The parade will start at 2 p.m. on Broad Street between 11th and 6th Streets. The Festival will be from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Augusta Common.

Photojournalist: Reggie Mckie.