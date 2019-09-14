Sail’s second grade classes celebrate President Jimmy Carter

A seven-year-old U.S. president fanatic, Windsor Smith recently discovered she was related to President Jimmy Carter. Now she is inviting her classmates to learn more about her distant relative.

Three-second grade classes at Sail in Evans are honoring the 39th president on his 95th birthday. The chief academic officer says the celebration is for an ongoing Georgia history lesson.

“It’s very important that they understand how it all connects what we are doing in school impacts their lives and they are apart of that,” said Gene Dunn. “It’s not just something that has happened in the past.”

The students are entering a Jimmy Carter competition. If they win, they will get the chance to go to an award ceremony in Plains Georgia and to march in a parade.

Windsor Smith says she wants to become the first female president. She is planning to run in 2050