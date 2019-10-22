Safety solutions at Petticoat Junction to be discussed

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transporation (SCDOT) is proposing to build left-turn lanes at every leg of Petticoat Junction. It’s where Silver Bluff Road and Williston Road meet.

SCDOT collects traffic data spanning for about three years. From 2015 to 2017, data shows more than 20 car accidents happened at Petticoat Junction. That is very unusual compared to other intersections like it in South Carolina, according to SCDOT.

“It’s a big hill pretty much coming down every direction. A lot of times you get people driving down these long, rural roads and maybe aren’t paying complete attention. And someone’s stopped in the road, waiting to turn left and get rear-ended. Or they don’t pay attention they have a red light and run it and get hit that way as well. So anytime we can implement some safety features to try to make a safer intersection and have some funding identified for it, we always try to do that,” said SCDOT Program Manager Adam Humphries.

On October 22 you can tell state traffic engineers your concerns about the intersection. About three years ago, Aiken County transportation officials brought the idea of Petticoat Junction improvements to Palmetto State officials. Now the state is eyeing a $3 million project.

Humphries explained, “We’re also proposing some raised, concrete medians. The Dollar General there has a right in, right out. We noticed a pattern where it appears maybe some individuals were not following their right in, right out, that they have signed there. So we’re proposing putting some raised concrete medians to kind of help people follow the appropriate traffic flow.”

You can drop by Silver Bluff High School (64 Desoto Dr, Aiken, SC 29803) on October 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to learn more about the Petticoat Junction project.