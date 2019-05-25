Safe travel tips for the holiday weekend

Whether you’re passing through or you’ve reached your destination, the holiday weekend is supposed to be one for fun.

Traveler, Shauna Morrow, says, “traffic was a little thick, but it kind of opened up, and I was able to ride comfortably.”

For others, it’s double the headache.

One traveler told NewsChannel 6, “the traffic gets a little annoying, and then you got a lot of drivers doing unsafe things just to weave in and out of traffic just to get around.”

Sergeant Bobby Bradford with Columbia County’s Special Operations Traffic Unit says time is key.

He says, “give yourself a little more time to get to whatever destination you’re trying to get to. You know, that way you don’t get yourself into a rush to where you get aggravated or you get into a road rage incident.”

Sgt. Bradford also says to keep your eyes on the road. it is not just technology that can be distracting.

“Or occupants or other things in the vehicle, you know even things as how you pack your vehicle and obstructing your view from behind by the way you have your vehicle packed,” says Sgt. Bradford.

Bumper to bumper traffic might put you at a stop, but Sgt. Bradford says when you’re driving, give yourself cushion room around your vehicle.

He says, “you should always give yourself enough space to be able to react if somebody has to stop in front of you.”

Sgt. Bradford also says to not drink and drive, wear your seatbelt, and always drive defensively. With these tools in mind, these safe travelers are ready for the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to having a good weekend,” says Morrow.

Another traveler told NewsChannel 6, “I’m very excited. I’m very excited. I’m happy. I’ve been waiting to go take this trip and I’m just glad to see it.”

Happy Memorial Day.