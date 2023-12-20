AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – All of us hope for happy holidays, but a local organization says it is seeing disturbing trend.

“We’ve seen a huge increase since Thanksgiving. During Thanksgiving time we had two people in our shelter…that Sunday afterwards we were at capacity which was 24. So we have definitely seen an increase over this past holiday. More so than we have in past holidays” said Aimee Hall, Safe Homes of Augusta Executive Director.

Many are at high risk of domestic violence during this time of year. Safe Homes of Augusta provides resources like workshops, a crisis hotline, and mental health guidance.

“We know that holidays bring a lot of extra stress upon us, whether it be financial or kids being home from school, so we do offer other resources in-house. We do have a counseling department,” said Hall.

“As a counselor, it’s myself…we have another counselor and we have a master level intern counselor…we see the individuals that are upstairs in the shelter and then we have outreach clients that we see, as well” said Hannah Brown, Safe Homes Counselor

The Safe Homes counseling services give people the opportunity to open up to professors about their trauma and experiences. Everything at the facility is confidential.

“It’s really important that they know those things, so there’s a sense of community, sense of being that there are other individuals going through very similar situations that they’re going through,” said Brown

But they tell me it’s important for people to take that first step to getting help.

“One thing that we know is once someone is in a domestic violence situation, they have to be ready to leave. So, as much as we want to say ‘please come on and come’, we also know that’s not the correct thing to say, because they have to be ready. We know when leaving a domestic violence situation, that’s the most dangerous time,” said Hall.

Safe Homes also highly encourages anyone to use their safety hotline for help by dialing the number 706-736-2499