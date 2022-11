AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Sacred Heart Cultural Center is holding a Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.

The event will take place Tuesday, December 6th from 7:30 PM to 10 P.M.

The festival will take place at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center located at 1301 Greene Street in Augusta, Georgia.

Tickets are $25.

For more information, contact Sabrina Dickson at 706-826-4700 or visit Sacredheartaugusta.org.