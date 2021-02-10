Rural Health, Aiken Electric partnering to bring vaccinations to rural areas

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Health care leaders across the country are working overtime to get the vaccine to the people. That can be a real challenge for those who live in rural areas. A new partnership is looking to make that challenge more manageable.

Residents desperately searching for vaccines will have another option in Aiken County to get them in their arms.

“They will call in and say, ‘is there’s any way we can get a vaccine. I got a special situation?’,” CEO of Rural Health Services Carolyn Emanuel-McClain told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk when discussing residents contacting the healthcare provider looking for vaccines.

Emanuel-McClain’s organization, along with Aiken Electric Cooperative is linking up to provide help to those in underserved communities.

“They have barriers out there. So we wanted to make our first event one in a rural area,” she added.

“We knew there was a need. When we found out that they are people in this particular area that was not able to sign up because they didn’t have broadband, I sort of tasked [Aiken Electric’s Community Development Manager] Keyatta Priester, I said, ‘Keyatta, we need to look for a place that’s available’,” CEO of Aiken Electric Co-op Gary Stooksbury recalled.

That place is the Windsor Fire Station. The appointment-only event will take place starting Thursday morning.

Wednesday, February 10 Stooksbury’s team packed up some much-needed supplies to help get that ball rolling. “We had some older computers at the office that we weren’t utilizing. We got our IT department to get those ready and took those down to the fire department, set them up, and got them connected. We had some older iPads that were not in use, so, you know, what better use than to put them to good use? So between Keyatta and our IT department, they went down and, and set up,” he said.











Aiken Electric IT manager Celine Mitchell and her team installing computers and equipment needed for Wednesday’s vaccination event Tuesday.

Also on Wednesday, confirmed residents will receive a call, letting them know what time to come by to get the inoculation. Residents will park in the parking lot of the firehouse and make their way inside the day of.

“It will be a limited number and there’ll be a turnover as these people get the shot, they wait 15, 20 minutes. They get in their car to keep going,” Emanuel-McClain said.

“So between nine and four, there’ll be 300 people to systematically come and go,” Stooksbury added.

You’ll also receive a vaccine card with the date for you to return to get your second dose. That will also be given out at the fire department.

The City of Windsor as well as the police department will help with parking and directing residents on where they need to go. “They know their community and they know best on how to get folks in and out,” Emanuel-McClain said.

The collaboration with the two organizations, some say, shows the power of partnerships when working toward a common goal.





“It’s a way to meet the need in our community,” Stooksbury said.

“Not this is not the only partnership that we have with Aiken Electric,” Emanuel-McClain shared. “In that partnership, it helps us to reach an underserved community. We can do much more together than we can do alone,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rural Health has vaccinated about 200 people. They will continue working to get shots in the arms of as many residents as vaccine supply allows. “We will start, within a couple of weeks, a regular daily system for people to sign up and come in and get it.”

Count on NewsChannel 6 to let you know when the next vaccination clinic will take place or you can visit https://www.ruralhs.org/ for more information.