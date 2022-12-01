FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

In the CSRA, the counties of Hancock, Burke, Glascock, and Jefferson would benefit from the grant.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) — The state of Georgia has secured a $250 million grant from the federal government to expand access to high-speed internet in rural counties across the state.

The funding will come from the American Rescue Plan and would allow broadband providers to apply for the new grant program to expand access to families, small businesses, farms, and schools in 33 counties where high-speed internet is limited.

“This is a historic day for Georgia’s economy. I have secured a quarter of a billion dollars to expand high-speed internet access for businesses, households, schools, and farms in every corner of our state,” said Senator Jon Ossoff (D).

The Federal Communications Commission reports that almost 15 percent of Georgia homes lack access to reliable high-speed internet.

Senator Ossoff said the funds will be given to the state to allocate out, and that he is working to get the money as soon as possible from the Treasury Department.