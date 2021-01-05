Runoff Race elections for U.S. Senate seats today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – All eyes are on Georgia today as the polls prepare to open for the much anticipated Senate runoff election.

Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are up for re-election against Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

All candidates are fighting hard for those last minute votes.

Yesterday, Incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler pitched her final message in Augusta. Her main focus is on the future of the economy and recent relief package.

Loeffler’s opponent, Democrat Raphael Warnock was also in Augusta yesterday, focusing on things like health care and voting rights.

Reverend Raphael Warnock says, “we need to give them access to affordable health care. We need them to vote for livable wage, for the dignity of work and for voting rights.”

We also spoke with Senator Loeffler.

“We help bring 47 billion dollars in relief to Georgia. David Perdue and I just voted to pass an additional 900 billion dollars,” says Loeffler.

This is a pretty high stakes race. The outcome will determine the United States Senate majority, which begs the question, will Georgia turn blue?

Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue hopes to keep it red as he faces candidate Jon Ossoff.

Perdue is quarantining after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, just as Ossoff visits Augusta to campaign for last minute votes.

Both candidates had this to say as they head into today’s election:

“Are you ready to fight to access a new civil rights act that will secure equal justice for all no matter our race and no matter our class, and a new Voting Rights Act,” says Ossoff.

Senator David Perdue says, “I mean we’re doing everything we can to make sure the people of Georgia know what is at stake for this election.”

Polls are open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM and you must vote at your assigned precinct.

