AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Advance voting is underway for the Georgia run-off election.

The turn-out was steady at the Brigham Center voting site on the first day. Voters have four races on the Democratic ballot and locally there are two commission races up for grabs and the mayoral run-off.

Voters say the commission and mayoral races are especially important.

“The mayor’s job is just as important as the commissioners job, the mayor is the P.R. person for Augusta Richmond County he can bring businesses and jobs here for Augusta Richmond County so we need a mayor who can go out and do good PR work who can represent us well,” said Bishop L.A. Green.

Early voting runs this week with the run-off being held Tuesday, June 21st.