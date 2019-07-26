Runners talk safety after woman reports attack at Augusta Canal

A police report says a woman was attacked at the Augusta Canal. It says a man hit her in the back of the head and continued to get physical. This attack raises safety concerns for other runners in the CSRA.

Locals say to not only travel in a group, but also make sure other people are at the trail you’re on that don’t look suspicious.

These runners say to bring mace, or a small pocket knife for self-defense.

If you like to wear headphones when you run, don’t put them too loud. That way, you can hear what’s around you.

Do not have the same running course. Switch it up, so people will not be able to follow your routine.

Do not post about where you are going.

Be sure to let someone that you trust know where you are and when your expected ending time will be.

As always, be extremely cautious of your surroundings.