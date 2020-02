AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Le Chat Noir and its performers are getting ready for their opening weekend of the play “Rules of Seconds.”

The play was written by John Pollono and will be Le Chats first stage play in 2020.

Director Jaye Starkes joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the event.

The show runs February 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22. For more info and ticket prices CLICK HERE