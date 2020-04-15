Roundtree says all his employees essential

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta city leaders think hazard pay is getting too expensive.

Yesterday — four commissioners voted to end the five-dollar-an-hour pay raise going to all city employees who leave their homes and come to work.

Those commissioners want to give the bonus to front line first responders and other essential employees interacting with the public, instead.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree says all of his employees are essential.

“Each one of my employees since day one has been to work and has to be at work, for warrants do not stop, reports do not stop coming in, case numbers still need processing, still have to work the radios process those, and payroll and what not so that’s our position,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

City finance officials say the hazard pay is costing one point four million dollars every two weeks, and there a concern these expenses -will not- be reimbursed under the Federal Covid Relief legislation.