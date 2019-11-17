Rosa T. Beard Debutante Club to celebrating its founder’s day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Rosa T. Beard Debutante Club plans to celebrate it’s founder’s day by remembering what would have been Mrs. Beard’s 100th birthday.

The organization is honoring her by mobilizing 100 former and current debutantes to raise funds to support a scholarship. The Society of Excellence Awards will also be given out, along with a community service award named after the late Sandra E. Wimberly.

That event will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Paine College’s Candler Library in Augusta.