Rock Fore Dough 2020 line-up announced, tickets now on sale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tickets are on sale for the 16th annual Rock Fore! Dough charity concert, benefiting First Tee of Augusta.
This year’s event features Train, Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis, Whiskey Run and DJ Rock.
The concert kicks off on Tuesday, April 7th at First Tee’s driving range located at 3165 Damascus Road. Gates open at 4 p.m.
General Admission tickets are $30 in advance and $40 for day of show
For more information, and to buy tickets, click HERE.
